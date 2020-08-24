Start your soul a-stirrin’ this week

Folks in the know don’t wait until Rosh Hashanah (which begins at sunset on Sept. 18) to start getting their spiritual house in order. They start in the month of Elul (which began on Aug. 20) by listening to the call of the shofar.

Tifereth Israel Congregation in Washington will provide opportunities to hear the shofar in Shepherd Park, Takoma, Silver Spring, and elsewhere. Blast into the High Holidays with the congregation’s shofar blowers through Sept. 17. All you need is a mask and your heart.

For times and locations, go to https://tiferethdc.shulcloud.com/event/elul-shofar-blowing.html