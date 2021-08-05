7 August moments in Jewish history that changed everything

August moments include the Hebrew month of Elul.

1.

520 BCE –Zerubbabel is commanded by the prophet Haggai to rebuild the Temple of Jerusalem.

2.

70 CE – Roman legions under the command of Vespasian sack Jerusalem and destroy the Second Temple.

3.

1267 – Nachmanides arrives in Jerusalem and re-establishes the Jewish community there, which had been interrupted by Crusader repression. He also founded the Ramban Synagogue there, which exists to this day.

4.

29 Elul 5551 / 1791 – Jews are granted citizenship in France, the first European country to do so.

5.

Aug. 5, 1931 – George Gershwin performs “I Got Rhythm” at the opening of The Manhattan Theater (now the Ed Sullivan Theater); a 74-second newsreel clip survives of the performance.

6.

Aug. 4, 1944 – Nazi Secret Police raid uncovers the secret annex where Anne Frank and her family are hiding.

7.

Aug. 10, 1993 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg is sworn in as the first Jewish female U.S. Supreme Court justice.