By Marcy Oster

A bomb threat was left on the voicemail of a Virginia synagogue.

The message came in to Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge on Friday evening, according to a statement from the Prince William County Police. It included “inappropriate language and the threat of a bomb,” the statement said.

A police K-9 search of the area did not turn up any bombs. Police said the investigation would continue.

JTA.org