VIDEO: Is it OK to carpool if everyone is wearing a mask?

Twelve-year-old Ruby was getting upset that many people — including other kids — are not wearing masks. Rather than continue to fume, she decided to interview an infectious disease expert, create a video and let the facts about the coronavirus change people’s minds.

Ruby (her family doesn’t want to give her last name because she is a minor) is a member of Congregation Olam Tikvah in Fairfax and an incoming seventh-grader at Frost Middle School.

Responding to Ruby’s questions is Shmuel Shoham, M.D., associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who explains that people tend to believe a source that they trust, that you probably don’t need to wear a mask at home and that the way to carpool during the pandemic is “short rides, open windows, everybody masks.”

