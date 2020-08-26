Letters | August 26, 2020

Why pursue a failed paradigm?

I applaud WJW for giving President Donald Trump, the Trump administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu full credit for orchestrating the recent Israel-UAE peace agreement (“Optimism in the Mideast,” Editorial, Aug. 20). This involved a marathon three-year effort to replace the failed “land for peace” formula with their more realistic “peace for peace” vision. However, I find it incongruous to hope that the rejectionist Palestinian leadership will now “engage with Israel on movement toward a two-state solution” that, according to your editorial, “offers the most potential benefits for all parties.”

The two-state paradigm is nothing more than an embodiment of the failed “land for peace” formula. It would be better to encourage Israel to apply its sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, as provided for in Trump’s “Peace to Prosperity” plan, to give the Palestinians a full measure of autonomy without jeopardizing Israel’s vital interests.

MARC L. CAROFF

Virginia Beach