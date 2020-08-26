Sylvia Helen Hudes (née Appel)

Sylvia Helen Hudes, of Bethesda, passed away due to heart failure on Aug. 21. She was 96. Originally from Newburg and Brooklyn, N.Y., Sylvia spent most of her life as a Maryland resident. She was a teacher, reading specialist and principal of Seven Locks Elementary School in Bethesda.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ira Hudes, and is survived by her three daughters, Paula Gori, Karen Hudes and Deborah Rotter, along with their families, including six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to WETA-TV and FM.