Melvin C. Garbow, of Washington, passed peacefully on Aug. 16. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dene Garbow (nee Yalowitz); son, Avi Garbow; daughter, Rachel Garbow Monroe; daughter-in-law, Nancy Anderson; son-in-law, Joel Monroe; and his treasured grandchildren, Audrey, Danny, Dylan, Ben, Tai and Cady.

Mel grew up in Chicago, moved to Washington while in the Navy and, after working at the Bethesda Naval Medical Center, embarked on a career as a partner at Arnold & Porter law firm. Contributions may be made to Agudas Achim Congregation or the Arava Institute of the Jewish National Fund.