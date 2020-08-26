Obadiah P. Cohen, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 17. Beloved husband of Dolores Cohen, loving father of Carmi (Martin) Kobren and the late Dr. Ami (Debbie) Cohen, dear brother of Dr. Shlomo (Doris) Cohen and the late Dr. Maimon (Barbara) Cohen; cherished grandfather of Nadva (Annie) Cohen, Shira (Jason) Wasserman, Tali Gulman and Ari (Shilpa) Kobren; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Save A Child’s Heart Endowment Fund, 2 Saddlerock Ct., Silver Spring, MD 20902. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.