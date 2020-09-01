‘Jewish Community Radio’ now online only

Estelle Deutsch Abraham has hosted “Jewish Community Radio” each Sunday at 10 a.m. since 1986. Last week, Abraham learned that while her show will continue, her time on the radio will be coming to an end.

On Aug. 31, the Falls Church-based New World Radio, which broadcasted the show on WUST-AM 1120, switched from broadcasting locally run programs to airing the Black Information Network, which provides 24/7 news coverage from a Black perspective, according to InsideRadio. While Abraham’s show will no longer be on the radio, it will continue to be available online.

“They say nothing lasts forever, but I thought this is going to last forever,” Abraham said. I originally took [on the show] for three months because the airtime was going to be lost because the former broadcaster was sick and they asked me to cover for a few months, and I did. And almost 35 years later I still had it. So you can well imagine that I’ve gotten very used to doing it.”

“Jewish Community Radio” is an hour-long broadcast featuring Jewish music, including songs Hebrew, Yiddish and Ladino, in addition to interviews with musicians and members of the Washington Jewish community. Abraham, of Bethesda, and her show were profiled by WJW back in 2016.



Listeners can find “Jewish Community Radio” at wust1120.com/en/programs/jewish-community-radio. The show is also livestreamed on Youtube and Facebook. Listeners can also tune into the show by dialing 605-562-4816 on their phones at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Over the years, Abraham said she has garnered more weekly listeners online than over the airwaves, with listeners tuning in from as far as Canada and Australia. At the age of 92, Abraham said she wants to continue to do the show for as long as she is able.

