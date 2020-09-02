Steven Schiff, a businessman who worked in the textile industry, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25 at the age of 74. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Steve was a long-time resident of Rockville, also living in New York and Delaware, before retiring to Florida with his wife of 53 years, Myrna.

He owned Panatex Fabrics Inc., based in Maryland, and Dynamic Draperies in Delaware. Steve was the beloved husband of Merna, father of Jay (Aleksandra) and Karen and grandfather of Jordan, Kylie and Kaiya. Donations can be made to the American Lung Association, the Alagille Syndrome Alliance or the Lynn Cancer Institute.