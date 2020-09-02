Lila Friedman Rosloff died peacefully at Riderwood Village in Silver Spring on Aug 26. She was 95. She grew up in New Jersey with three sisters and lived in Maryland and Florida with her husband, Aaron, for 40 years. Aaron’s death preceded Lila’s passing 27 years ago. Lila worked for the Navy during World War II and as a real estate agent in Florida.

She is survived by her devoted son, Stephen (Jill), and her beloved daughter, Lindy Strumpf (Al). She was cherished by her two grandchildren, Shana Lang (Tom) and Shera Polzer (Chris), and by her lovely great-granddaughters, Taylor Lang, Mia Polzer and Ella Polzer. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Bevy Kerwien (Johnny), and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.