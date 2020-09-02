Sydney Polakoff passed away on Aug. 26 after a long illness. Syd was born and raised in Washington, and after a stint as a CPA, went on to a business career. His portfolio included the first luxury assisted living facilities in the District.

He served as president of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington for many years, and was involved in many philanthropic pursuits, including the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Polakoff and married to Carolyn Goldman at the time of his death. Adoring father of Carol Polakoff and Dr. Steven Polakoff; grandfather of Alexis and Jonathan Polakoff and wife, Kristin; and great-grandfather to Israel (Izzy) Polakoff. Donations can be made to Adas Israel Congregation.