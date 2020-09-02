Leonard P. Bogorad

Len Bogorad, of Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 70. He was surrounded by his wife of nearly 43 years, Cindy; his children, Sarah and David, their spouses, Dan Mintz and Julie Dabrowski; and his granddaughter, Maya Mintz.

Born in Chicago to the late Lawrence and Rosalyn Bogorad, and survived by sister, Kiki Gross, Len has long lived in the Washington area. Using his master’s in urban planning from the University of Pennsylvania, he was a managing director at RCLCO, real estate consultants, where he worked for the last 30 years.