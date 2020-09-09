Letters | September 9, 2020

You call these Jewish values?

Regarding “Many Orthodox Jews support President Trump. I’m one of them — here’s why” (Voices, Sept. 3): I have to respect Binyamin Rose, but am compelled to point out that Trump’s behavior and actions are contrary to traditional Jewish values: “That which is despicable to you, do not do to your fellow; this is the whole Torah and the rest is commentary, go and learn it” (Babylonian Talmud, Shabbat 31a).

Trump has issued orders silencing the intelligence agencies, has fired inspectors general who found violations in his administration, destroyed the careers of those who testified or spoke about his misdoings, removed consumer protections, removed anti-pollution protections, sought revenge on persons and cities that have not supported him. His actions threaten the foundations of democracy, yet you support him.

DAVID MENDELSOHN

Ashburn

Look beyond the embassy move

According to Binyamin Rose, Orthodox Jews support President Trump because he supports parochial schools, is good for Israel and because Democrats support Palestinians. The Jewish principle of tikkun olam [repairing the world] does not enter the equation — ignored in Trump’s case. This rationale doesn’t hold water.

I, too, liked the embassy move to Jerusalem — a long overdue act. He also deserves credit for the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. However, this deal has been in the works for years. Intelligence and other security actions have existed for years. Having a common enemy in Iran is a major factor.

The Democrats have a long history of supporting Israel. President Obama gave more money for Israeli defense than any other president. He provided the funds for Israel to finish development of Iron Dome and to purchase the necessary missiles for their defense during active hostilities.

I acknowledge pro-Palestinian Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), but Republicans need to acknowledge their larger number of senators and representatives who are anti-Semitic. At least 19 believers in the QAnon conspiracy ran for Republican seats in the primaries.

KENNETH SHERE

Bethesda

The company you keep

Binyamin Rose’s opinion piece is insightful. It’s also deeply disturbing, sad and even a bit scary: “Law and order must be restored”; the Democratic Party’s “progressive wing tolerates the mayhem”; “family values championed by Ronald Reagan and the Bushes”; marriage exclusivity “between a man and a woman.”

Rose is correct: On important issues, Orthodox Jews have more in common with Evangelical Christians than with most of their fellow Jews. Which reminds me of the expressions, “You will be judged by the company you keep” and “Tell me with whom you associate, and I will tell you who you are.” Of the nine Jewish members of the Senate, all are Democrats. Of the 27 Jewish members of the House of Representatives, 25 are Democrats. Thank goodness that it is abundantly clear that the overwhelming majority of Jews are enlightened, science-oriented, progressive and embrace multiculturalism.

MITCHELL KATZ

Chevy Chase

Necks on the line or knees on the neck

Regarding “An expert analyst breaks down the ‘militia movement’” (Nation/World, Sept. 3):

I am as disturbed as Alex Friedfeld is with regard to armed vigilantes taking to the streets since the horrible George Floyd killing. However, the article does not give any measure of credence to the major causes of the disturbances that have taken place over the past five months.

Whatever the reason, whether it be election year politics or being caught in their liberal ideology, many large-city mayors and governors have refused to properly condemn or, in some instances, refuse to recognize the lawlessness that has occurred in their jurisdictions.

Yes, there have been antifa agitators mixed in with protesters, but if you looked closely at the rioting that occurred in New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles, the looting and destruction of businesses, many minority owned, was not done by antifa groups but groups of youths bent on theft. The unwillingness of the mayors of these cities to protect these businesses created a distinctive environment for violence.

Adding fuel to flames, by clearly playing to the mob by throwing their officers to the media mob and second guessing any kind of use of force even in situations where the department manuals clearly allowed for it, frontline police officers are clearly wondering if putting their necks on the line is worth it.

IRA REESE

Olney

Responses to Jessica Krug story

Comments on Facebook regarding “Post says GW professor raised white and Jewish falsely claimed to be Black” (washingtonjewishweek.com, Sept. 4):

This is a deeply offensive and sad situation. Her actions make a mockery of Black and Latinx cultures. I think GW is taking the right actions.

ANN PIESEN

This shift likely was very convenient for her. She learned ?? from Nazi thieves who stole Jewish homes and belongings. Nothing evil followed THEM! But a Jew doing the same?? Bring on the militia. Fast!

MALKIE LUNDNER

Malkie Lundner what are you talking about? Lying about being black cannot be excused because of Nazism, nor can it be blamed on it. Some might find it a compliment, others an affront, but racism?

SUSAN MAMOT