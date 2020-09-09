VIDEO: Jewish Military Museum retells story of Medal of Honor recipient

Last month the National Museum of American Jewish Military History based in Washington . posted a video retelling the story of Leopold Karpeles, who received the Medal of Honor for actions during the Civil War. Speaking in the video is Sheldon Goldberg, the museum’s docent and historian and a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Program Director Mike Rugel said the two-minute video is part of an initiative the museum has undertaken to post new content online during the pandemic. Most of the footage for the video was repurposed from 2018’s “Spirit, Courage and Conviction: A Tour of the National Museum of American Jewish Military History.”

