David Levine, of Potomac, died Sept. 1. He was 88. He had a master’s degree in physics from the University of Maryland and worked as a civilian for the Navy. He was a member of Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, where he was active in the Men’s Club. He was active in Boy Scouts for most of his life, as a scoutmaster, cubmaster and member of the Jewish Committee on Scouting. He is survived by his wife, Jacqulyn; children, Isobel, Alec and Seth; and grandchildren, Chana and Esther.