Sally B. Kaplan, of Chevy Chase, died on Sept. 5. Beloved wife of the late Louis M. Kaplan. Devoted mother of Gail (Jonathan) Fishman and Julie (Dennis Auerbach) Kaplan. Loving sister of Claire (the late Robert) Smith, Michael (Sue) Boorstein and the late Arthur Boorstein. Dear grandmother of Sasha and Leah Fishman and Adam, Rachel and Benjamin Auerbach. Contributions may be made to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, kennedy-center.org or to the Jewish Social Service Agency, jssa.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.