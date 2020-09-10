Benjamin Fassberg, of Chevy Chase, died on Aug. 30. He was 94. He was the son of the late Isadore and Rose Fassberg. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University and a juris doctor degree from Georgetown University. During his career, Fassberg was a tax attorney for the Internal Revenue Service, tax counsel for Linowes & Blocher and adjunct professor of business law at Montgomery College, among other work. He was a member of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Greater Washington and Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, in Bethesda. He was predeceased by his wife, Joyce Fassberg. He is survived by his son, Robert Fassberg, and grandsons, Carl Fassberg and Walter Fassberg.