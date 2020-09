Ruth C. Brodsky died on Sept. 2 at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Mathew Brodsky. She is survived by her sons, Melvin M. Brodsky (Joanne) and Jack E. Brodsky (Lois); sister, June C. Abel; grandchildren, Aaron, Jeremy, John and Beth; and other relatives and friends. Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice.