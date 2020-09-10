Dorothy Adler, of Palm Beach, Fla., passed away on Sept. 1 at the age of 101. Born Dorothy Schepps on May 21, 1919, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frank and Rose (Longberg) Schepps, she married Herbert Adler in 1941. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband and son, Michael Adler.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Adler of New York City and Ellen (Barry) Direnfeld of Arlington; grandchildren, Robin (Scott) Weisman of Brookline, Mass., Deanna Levine of Denver, Colo., Lauren Direnfeld of Reston, Jonathan (Elizabeth) Direnfeld of Arlington, Daniel (Lauren Tavar) Direnfeld of Falls Church, Sarah Adler of New York City and Eve Adler (Dr. Hal Schwartzstein) of Kew Gardens, N.Y.; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Zachary Weisman, Cecile and Genevieve Direnfeld and Arthur and Marlon Schwartzstein.

Donations may be made to Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, 1 Harvard Circle, Ste. 100, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.