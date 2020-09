1 of 6

Photos by Chris Kleponis / Polaris

The shovels and hard hats were real, but the groundbreaking was symbolic as the Capital Jewish Museum marked the beginning of construction of its future home. The Sept. 14 event, at 3rd and F streets, NW, in Washington, was attended by members of the Jewish community and the DC Council, as well as leaders of the museum and its partners.

The ceremony was part of a week of events, including the panel discussion Museums As Agents of Change, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.