Robert Minkoff passed away Sept. 6 after a 2018 diagnosis of CNS Lymphoma. Robert was the son of the late Leon and Marianne Minkoff.

Robert was born and lived in Chevy Chase with his family, who were involved with Washington Hebrew Congregation. After graduating from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, he attended Washington University in St. Louis, where he received both undergraduate and graduate degrees in structural engineering. He followed his father into the family real estate business, Minkoff Development. He retired in 2005 to focus on his passion for the arts.

He created the Robert M. Minkoff Foundation to promote understanding, education, appreciation and overall success of the glass arts. He served on the boards of the James Renwick Alliance, Wheaton Arts and the Museum of Glass, in Tacoma, Wash. Robert also served on the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington.

He is survived by his children, Daniel (Jessica) Minkoff and Rachel (Ben) Loving; and nine grandchildren, Leah, Noah, Zoe, Joseph, Amalia and David Minkoff, and Rebecca, Nathan and Naomi Loving. He is also survived by his former wife, Elaine Minkoff, of Potomac; his sister, Gail (Paul) Chod; and his brother, Jay (Sara) Minkoff. Donations may be made to the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Wash., or Housing Unlimited, in Montgomery County.