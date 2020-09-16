Sondra Levin, of Olney, died on Sept. 6. She was 63. The daughter of Dr. Philip and Doris Warren, she graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University and received a medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical College

She was chief of pediatric genetics at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and won numerous awards for her teaching and for her research. She published more than 50 scholarly articles on a range of topics in genetics.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ronald Levin; children, Jay Levin, MD, of Hadley, Mass., and David Levin of Philadelphia; and grandchildren, Joey Levin and Ella Levin.