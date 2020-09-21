VIDEO: Shofar blast at Meridian Hill Park ushers in year

Members of The District’s Jewish community gathered at Meridian Hill Park (also known as Malcolm X Park) to participate in “The Blast,” a city-wide shofar blowing at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.
@EricSchucht
