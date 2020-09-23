Harriet Lynn Katz, of Silver Spring, passed away on Sept. 14. She was 77. Beloved wife of Stan Katz (57 years); devoted mother of the late Stacy Katz Olivera (survived by Humberto Olivera) and Amy Beth Katz; loving sister of Jacob Gallun, Shelton Gallun and the late
Judith Weinberg; treasured Mima of Mason and Brandon Olivera. Contributions may be made to Children’s National Hospital where she had been honored for her numerous volunteer hours.
Harriet Lynn Katz
