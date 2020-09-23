Charles Robert Glick ‘Bob’

Charles Robert Glick, of Bethesda, died on Sept. 15. He was 90. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Beatrice Glick; his three devoted sons, Bruce (Susan), Gary and Kenny; five adoring grandchildren, Aaron (Mary), Renee (Mickey), David (Elisabeth), Samuel and Nicole; and five beautiful great-grandchildren, Audrey, Colette, Avi, Billie and Eli. Donations may be made to Children’s National Hospital, childrensnational.org/donate. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.