Alan P. Friedman, of Catonsville, passed away on Sept. 15, with his family by his side. He was 82. Alan spent the majority of his 40 years of federal government service at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade.

Alan is survived by wife, Zaida Ortiz Friedman; his children, Marcine (Craig) Gough and Nicole Friedman Scott (Jay Scott); and his grandchildren, Ryan, Connor, Ethan Gough and Mischa Scott. Alan was predeceased by his parents, Saul and Matilda Friedman and his

stepmother, Sara Press Friedman.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, or Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, 750 East Pratt St., Ste. 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202