Linda Greene Feinberg

Linda Feinberg, recent president of Montgomery Mutual, died on Sept. 11. She was 75. A retired newspaper reporter, food writer and science fundraiser, Ms. Feinberg headed the largest residential area at Leisure World from 2018 until last month.

Ms. Feinberg was born in Jersey City, N.J., raised in Long Branch on the Jersey Shore and worked for almost a decade as a reporter and feature writer for the Asbury Park (N.J.) Press. She moved to Washington in 1973. During the 1970s and 1980s, as she raised four children, she wrote occasional restaurant reviews for The Washington Post, called Family Out, aimed at families with young children.

Later, Ms. Feinberg worked over a decade on fundraising and education programs at the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington. She lived in the Cleveland Park and Chevy Chase sections of the District, and in Chevy Chase, Md., before moving to Leisure World in 2010.

Ms. Feinberg was a graduate of Monmouth University of West Long Branch, N.J., and a member of Washington Hebrew Congregation. Surviving are two daughters, Susan Feinberg, of Arlington, and Emily Ugelow, of Wilmington, Del.; two sons, Daniel, of Scotia, N.Y., and David, of Washington; seven grandchildren; and her former husband, Lawrence, also of Washington.