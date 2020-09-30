David Arthur Zohn, M.D., of Arlington, died Sept. 14. Dr. Zohn was a pioneer in the private practice of physical medicine and rehabilitation in Northern Virginia.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was graduated from Lafayette College and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. He served in the Navy under the Berry plan in California. Dr. Zohn later became chief of physical medicine and rehabilitation at D.C. General, then Northern Virginia Doctors Hospital. His Rehabilitation Medicine Center of Northern Virginia in Falls Church became the first private office in the area.

Dr. Zohn was a clinical instructor at both George Washington and Georgetown Universities. He was the author of many professional journal

articles as well as two editions of the text: “Musculoskeletal Pain: Diagnosis and Physical Treatment.”

For 54 years, he was the husband of former Rochelle Goulde. Loving father of Mark, Atlanta, and Sheryl (Rob Kutner) of Los Angeles; cherished grandfather of Sasha and Jeremy Kutner; and brother of Herbert Zohn, of New York City. He was the son of the late Dr. Benjamin and Beatrice Zohn.