Stanley Walker, of Chevy Chase, passed away on Sept. 16. He was 97. Beloved husband of the late Clara Walker; caring brother of Alvin Walker; devoted father of Larry Walker (Paulette) and Bonnie Walker; loving grandfather of Kimberly (Howard Vogel), Heather (Jason Klein), Brian (Radhika) and Kevin (Jamie); cherished great-grandfather of Charli, Alex, Chase, Cassius, Crosby, Theo and Ivy. Stanley was a lifelong Washingtonian who proudly served in the Navy during World War II. Donations may be made to JSSA or a charity of choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.