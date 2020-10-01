Out and About | Oct. 1, 2020 By - - October 1, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Mix Print 1 of 4 Logan Kurtz received a bag containing challah, grape juice, cookies, matzah ball soup and more. Stella Pallasch receives a Rosh Hashanah bag from University of Mary Washington Hillel in Fredericksburg. (Shauna Kaplan) Members of the Berman Hebrew Academy food blogging club call their first meeting to order. (Naomi Carmel) A silhouette of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hangs on the door of Mrs. DeSantis’ second grade classroom at Gesher Jewish Day School. (Aviva Walls)