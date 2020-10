Richard Barry Schreibstein passed away on Oct. 1, surrounded by his family. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Janet (nee Korb); his adoring children, Melissa (Eve) Schreibstein and Michael (Sara) Schreibstein; and his dear siblings, Scott H. (Christine) Schreibstein and Stacey C. (Shane) Paxman. Contributions may be sent to American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science, 633 Third Ave., 20th Floor, New York, NY.