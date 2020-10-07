Doris Milofsky, of Bethesda, died on Sept. 2. An avid dancer, gardener and seamstress, Doris taught elementary school, mostly at Montgomery County Public Schools, for more than 50 years after moving to the area with her husband in 1960. Teaching well into her 70s, Doris graced the kindergarten class at Travilah Middle School with her unparalleled book library. A beloved teacher, she was celebrated at the 50th anniversary of the school by a former student who lauded her as “famous” in their household.

She met her husband, Wilfred, at age 18, while teaching dance at Arthur Murray. Doris is survived by Wilfred and their four children, Mark, Leslie, Lisa and Alison; as well as her three siblings, Phil, Jim and Mark. Doris’ sister, Fran, passed away in August. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Sophie, Gabo, Mila, Eamon and Max. Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or BCC Rescue Squad.