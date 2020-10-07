Arthur Melmed, of Washington, passed away on Sept. 27. He was 92. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Arthur graduated from City College of New York and Columbia University and served in the Army before taking up a career in computer science and public policy. As a specialist in computer technology and education, Mr. Melmed held positions in the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Education, the Department of Education, as well as at New York University and George Mason University.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elaine; his sister, Barbara Cohn; his son, Peter Melmed (Lisa) of Kensington; his daughter, Lisa Melmed (Steven) of Brooklyn; and his grandchildren, Sara, Madeline, Mark, Ethan, Matthew and Elias. Contributions may be made to Iona Senior Services and the League of Women Voters of Washington.