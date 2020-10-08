Charles E. Smith Life Communities receives $10 million gift

Charles E. Smith Life Communities has announced a commitment made by Lenore England to donate $10 million to the organization’s innovation fund.

CESLC is a Jewish nonprofit that operates multiple facilities on a 38-acre campus in Rockville serving the needs of 1,000 older adults daily. According to a press release dated Oct. 6, England plans to donate $10 million over the next few years to the Jonathan S. and Patricia G. England CESLC Innovation Fund, which was established in 2019 in their parent’s memory.

England is a Rockville resident who formally worked as assistant director for Electronic Resources Management at the University of Maryland Global Campus until retiring in 2018. The England family has supported CESLC since its founding in 1910 as the Hebrew Home for the Aged. England’s father, Jonathan England, served as the home’s president from 1973 to 1975 and her great-grandmother, Minnie Goldsmith, was one of the home’s founding members.

[email protected]

@EricSchucht