Rabbi on the hunt for mystery sign maker

A rabbi is looking to find a mystery sign maker in order to thank them.

On March 29, a sign appeared taped to Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville. It had the words “You R Loved” written on it in red paint along with handprints in blue paint that appear to be from a child. A day before, swastikas and hate-based words were spray-painted onto the building.

Rabbi Marc Israel said he was touched by the sign and has kept it in his office. For a time, he even had a photo of the sign as his profile image on Zoom.

Now, Israel wants to find whoever left the sign in order to thank them. He has posted on social media, including the hyperlocal nextdoor.com, but the sign maker has yet to come forward.

“I really want to thank whoever it was, who made this and to be able to let them know how much it meant to us, and to me personally,” Israel said. “I want them to know how much a single act of kindness can really impact a whole community.”

Israel can be reached at [email protected]

[email protected]

@EricSchucht