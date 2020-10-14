Milton Minneman, of Potomac, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10 at the age of 97.

Born in the Bronx , N.Y., to the late Wallace and Lydia, Milton served in multiple defense positions including as a senior executive at the Department of Defense Office of the Undersecretary for Acquisition Technology and Systems from 1973-1994, and as an engineering consultant until 2004, where he saw to the acquisition of different aircrafts and directed research with allied countries.

Prior to his work at the Department of Defense, Milton, who held six patents and six degrees, worked in the defense and aerospace industries in New Jersey, Baltimore and New York.

His most recent degree, a master’s degree in information technology, came from University of Maryland University College in 2011 when he was 87.

After retiring from the Department of Defense in 1994, Milton devoted his time to the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee, serving in various roles including chair of the District 15 Take Back PAC and as an elected member to the committee as director of press relations. From 2011-2013, Milton reviewed legislation as a special assistant to Del. Aruna Miller (D-District 15).

Milton is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris; his daughter, Jill (Tom); and his grandsons, Tyler and Adam. To honor his life, get out and vote or be a poll worker.