Bender JCC picks new CEO

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington on Wednesday named Josh Bender as its new CEO. Bender, who is no relation to the Sondra and Howard Bender family for whom the JCC is named, will start in the position Dec. 1.

Bender was selected after an eight-month search process, according to an announcement from the Bender JCC. In January, 15-year President and CEO Michael Feinstein announced he was stepping down.

Bender has worked for 20 years in a variety of Jewish community leadership positions, most recently as executive director of the Beth El Congregation and Schools in Baltimore.

In the announcement, Bender called the JCC “the Jewish community’s town square: an open door into a lifetime of Jewish communal engagement.”