Rachelle Lisa Levitt, of Washington, died on Oct. 13 from complications arising from a neurodegenerative disease. She was 68. Born in New York City, Rachelle received a bachelor’s degree in urban studies from Case Western Reserve University and went on to earn a master’s degree in city planning from Harvard University. She worked as a special assistant with the Economic Development Administration, Department of Commerce, from 1975-81 before going on to the Urban Land Institute, working there until 2009. She finished off her career working for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, retiring in 2019.

Rachelle co-authored and edited many books, magazines and articles. She is survived by Bernard Weberman, her beloved husband of 42 years; her daughters, Melissa Leigh Weberman and Emily Tara Weberman; and her dog, Sarge. Rachelle was predeceased by her parents, Jean and Samuel Levitt. Donations can be sent to the American Brain Foundation.