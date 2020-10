Ethel Gerber, of Rockville, passed away on Oct. 13. She was 92. She is survived by her children, Robin Sakin and Susan (Allan) Brecher; her grandchildren, Nicole Sakin, Danny (Hanna) and Rachel Brecher; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Brecher. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Victor Gerber, and her parents, Samuel and Sophia Spector. Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association.