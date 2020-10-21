Eleanor G. Feldbaum passed away on Oct. 12 surrounded by her family. Eleanor spent her life as an educator, political scientist and ardent feminist and was known from speaking out for those who did not have a voice.

She earned a Ph.D. in political science while raising four children. Eleanor started her career as a nurse, and healthcare policy and practice remained her greatest interest throughout her further endeavors, writing several Financial Times books on the topic and co-authoring academic papers. She also led a study on underrepresented groups in nursing. Eleanor also ventured into the political sector, writing a book called “Of, By and For the People.”

Eleanor is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ron Feldbaum; her daughters, Merle (Julio), Mindy (Lisa), Miriam (Paul) and Audrey; and her grandchildren, Leah, Isabel, Dylan and Jemma. Contributions be made to Fair Fight (fairfight.com), a national voting rights organization. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.