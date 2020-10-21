Richard Braunstein passed away on Oct. 5 at the age of 87. Richard was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Saul and Iris Braunstein. A graduate of New York University Harvard Law School, Richard joined a Washington tax firm in 1958, practicing until his retirement in 2014. He ultimately became its senior partner and chairman.

He is survived by his wife, Leslianne; his children, Karen (John) Burgett and Douglas (Julie); his sister, Barbara; his four grandchildren, Noah, Justin and Grace Burgett and Brooke Braunstein; and by extended family members and friends. Donations may be sent to Children’s National Hospital, https://childrensnational.org/givingRichard.