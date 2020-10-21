Avram Bar-Cohen, of Bethesda, died on Oct. 10. He was 74. Avram is survived by his beloved wife, Anat, his children, Barak (Ariela), Raanan (Rebecca) and Talia (Adam Litle); and his adored grandchildren, Gabriel, Gefen, Luna, Maya, Nina, Caleb and Isaac. He is also survived by his sisters, Tovah Reis and Chani Fedrick (Jeff) and his brother-in-law Howard Pavony (Libbe).

Contributions may be made to the Anat and Avram Bar-Cohen Desert Nova Fund at Ben Gurion University of the Negev, https://aabgu.org/donate/donate-in-memory-of/. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.