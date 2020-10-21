U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum to reopen Monday

On Monday, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum will reopen to the public. The museum will allow visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Wednesdays, according to the museum’s website.

A timed ticket is required for entry, and tickets are limited to groups of up to six people. Entry to the museum will only be allowed through the 15th Street entrance. And visitors will have to go through temperature and health screening questions before entry.

Face coverings over the nose and mouth will be required to be worn at all times for visitors over the age of 2. Visitors are also required to maintain six feet of social distance at all times.

The Museum Cafe will also reopen, but for to-go meals only.

[email protected]

@EricSchucht