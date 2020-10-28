Robert Lewis Rubenstein, of Williamsburg, passed away on Oct. 13. He was 78. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Leah. He is survived by his son, Adam Rubenstein (Robin); daughters, Lisa Gerstenfeld (Philip) and Allison Rome (Bryan); loving grandchildren, Seth and Saul Gerstenfeld, Hallie and Brad Rubenstein, and Elyssa and Jack Rome; and brother, Dr. Carl Rubenstein (Debby). Donations may be made to Riverside Hospital Foundation (Riverside Doctors Hospital Make a Difference fund or Dr. Mark Ellis Cancer Care Endowment Fund).