For the third year, Washington Jewish Week has polled the greater Jewish community about its favorite things. And you told us — best bagels, best coffee, best day school, best overnight camp — even best Shabbat Kiddush and mikvah.
And now, after tallying all the votes, this year’s results are here.
From the best financial planner to the best place to Israeli dance, read on to discover the Best of Jewish Washington
Summer Programs
Day Camp
Ramah Day Camp of Greater DC
RUNNER UP
Bender JCC of Greater Washington
6125 Montrose Rd.
Rockville, MD 20852
301-881-0100
benderjccgw.org
Overnight Camp
Capital Camps, Waynesboro, Pa.
RUNNER UP
Camp Ramah, Palmer, Mass.
Special Needs Camp
Camp JCC at Bender JCC, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Capital Camps
College
Fraternity
Alpha Epsilon Pi
RUNNER UP
Zeta Beta Tau
Hillel
University of Maryland, College Park
RUNNER UP
George Mason University, Fairfax
MD/DC/VA Metro AreavCollege/University
University of Maryland, College Park
RUNNER UP
TIE – Montgomery College, Rockville
George Washington University, Washington, DC
Sorority
Alpha Epsilon Phi
RUNNER UP
Sigma Delta Tau
COMMUNITY RECREATION
Art Gallery/Museum
National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC
RUNNER UP
United States Holocaust Memorial
Museum, Washington, DC
Children’s/Teen Programming
BBYO
RUNNER UP
USY
Community Event
Jewish Heritage Day at Nationals Park
RUNNER UP
Montgomery County Fair
Family-Friendly Activity
National Zoo
RUNNER UP
Bethesda Market (Sunday morning), Bethesda
Fitness Center
Bender JCC, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Pozez JCC (JCCNV), Annandale/ Fairfax
Nonprofit Organization
Sunflower Bakery, Rockville
RUNNER UP
A Wider Circle
Parks/Hiking Trails
Brookside Gardens, Wheaton
RUNNER UP
Billy Goat Trail, Great Falls
Performing Arts Venue/Organization
John F. Kennedy Center for the
Performing Arts, Washington, DC
RUNNER UP
Strathmore, Rockville
Playground
Cabin John Regional Park, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Hadley’s Park, Rockville/Potomac
Senior Programming
Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
RUNNER UP
Bender JCC, Rockville
Special Needs Programming
Sunflower Bakery, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (JFGH)
Young Adult Programming
the Den Collective
thedencollective.org
RUNNER UP
Sunflower Bakery, Rockville
EDUCATION
After Care Program
Bender JCC, Rockville
RUNNER UP
MoED
Preschool
Cong. B’nai Tzedek Greenzaid Preschool
10621 S. Glen Road
Potomac, MD 20854
301-299-1149 x329
bnaitzedek.org
Director: Jane Greenblatt
[email protected]
Recently awarded WJW Best Preschool, The Greenzaid Early Childhood Center is an extraordinary community of children, parents, teachers and staff who collaborate to cultivate your child’s love of learning. Our play-based curriculum is inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy and customized for the needs of every child. We recognize the opportunity to shape your child’s early education and nurture their physical, cognitive, social and emotional growth while making connections to Jewish values and traditions.
RUNNER UP
B’nai Israel Schilit Nursery School, Rockville
Private School
Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School, Washington, DC
Public School
Wootton High School, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Winston Churchill High School, Potomac
Hebrew School
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Beth El Religious School, Bethesda
Special Needs School
The Lab School of Washington
RUNNER UP
TIE – Sulam School, Rockville
Ivymount School, Rockville
FOOD
Bagels
Bethesda Bagels, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Goldberg’s New York Bagels, Rockville, Silver Spring & Potomac
Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Great Harvest Bread Company, Rockville
Bar
Clyde’s Tower Oaks, Rockville
RUNNER UP
CharBar, Washington, DC
Salad Bar
Chart House, Alexandria
RUNNER UP
Dawson’s Market, Rockville
225 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD 20850
240-428-1386
shopdawsonsmarket.com
Brunch
Founding Farmers, Potomac
RUNNER UP
TIE – Parkway Deli, Silver Spring
Silver Diner, Rockville
Coffee
Quartermaine, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Java Nation, Kensington and North Bethesda
Diner
Silver Diner, Rockville and Merrifield
RUNNER UP
Brooklyn’s Deli, Potomac
Grocery
Trader Joe’s
RUNNER UP
Wegmans
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Sprinkles, Potomac
Jewish Style Deli
Attman’s Potomac Deli
12505 Park Potomac Ave.
Potomac, MD 20854
301-765-3354
attmansdeli.com
RUNNER UP
Parkway Deli & Restaurant,
Silver Spring
Kosher Bakery
Sunflower Bakery, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Kosher Pastry Oven, Kemp Mill
Kosher Grocery
Moti’s Market, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Shalom Kosher, Kemp Mill
Liquor Store
Total Wine & More
RUNNER UP
Calvert Woodley, Washington, DC
Pizza
Potomac Pizza, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Gregorio’s Trattoria
Restaurant
Gregorio’s, Potomac
7745 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD
301-296-6168
4611-A Sangamore Rd., Bethesda, MD
1428 N. Point Village Ctr., Reston, VA
703-689-4894
RUNNER UP
Al Ha’esh, Rockville
HOME SERVICES
Electrician
Silco, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Homewood Electric, Silver Spring
Flooring
Carpet and Vacuum Expo, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Floor Max
HVAC
Gaithersburg Air Conditioning (GAC)
RUNNER UP
Eli’s Heating, Rockville
Interior Design
Danziger Design Group, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Lee G Designs
Landscaper
Allentuck Landscaping
Clarksburg, MD
301-515-1900
allentucklandscaping.com
RUNNER UP
TIE – Roots (Jeff Snyder)
A and W
Pest Control
Brody Brothers, Baltimore/Rockville
RUNNER UP
Pest Now MD and VA locations
Plumber
Jimmy Gusky, Rockville and Washington, DC
RUNNER UP
Michael & Son, Alexandria
Roofing/Siding/Decks
Central Roofing, Rockville
RUNNER UP
DSI Contractors of Maryland, Potomac
Windows
Anderson, Fairfax
RUNNER UP
Thompson Creek, Annapolis
LIFECYCLE/RELIGIOUS NON-COMMERCIAL
Alternative Shabbat Service
Programming
B’nai Israel Congregation
6301 Montrose Rd
Rockville, MD 20852
301-881-6550
bnaiisraelcong.org
RUNNER UP
Sixth & I Synagogue, Washington, DC
Chabad
Chabad of Northern Virginia, Fairfax
RUNNER UP
Chabad of Potomac, Potomac
Family-Friendly Shabbat Service
Congregation B’nai Tzedek
10621 South Glen Rd
Potomac, MD 20854
(301) 299-0225
bnaitzedek.org
Conservative community in Potomac, MD. With innovation and creativity we blend tradition and modernity in ways that make Jewish values relevant and meaningful to members of all ages. During these challenging times, we are even more committed to keeping our community connected through virtual programming and uplifting services. CBT was recently named Best of Jewish Washington in five categories, including preschool and religious school.
RUNNER UP
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
Special Needs Shabbat Service
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Temple Rodef Shalom, Falls Church
Best Group for Millennials
The Den Collective
RUNNER UP
Sixth & I, Washington, DC
Best LGBTQ Group
Edlavitch DCJCC
RUNNER UP
Capital Kvellers
Best Kiddush
Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Beth El of Montgomery County
8215 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD 20814-1451
301-652-2606
bethelmc.org
Best Continuing Education Program
B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, Bethesda
Best Place to Israeli Dance
Ohr Kodesh Congregation, Chevy Chase
RUNNER UP
TIE – Pozez JCCNV, Fairfax
Edlavitch DCJCC
Best Mikvah
Adas Israel Congregation, Washington, DC
RUNNER UP
Kemp Mill Synagogue, Silver Spring
Caterer
Attman’s Potomac Deli, Potomac
12505 Park Potomac Ave.
Potomac, MD 20854
301-765-3354
attmansdeli.com
RUNNER UP
Catering by Seasons, College Park
Event Venues
VisArts Center, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Woodmont Country Club, Rockville
Judaica Shop
B’nai Israel Judaica Shop, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Israeli Accents, Rockville
Party Entertainment (i.e., DJ, Band, Photo booth)
Talk of the Town Entertainment, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Washington Talent Agency, Rockville
Party Planner
Save the Date Events, LLC,
(Cara Weiss and Team), Potomac
RUNNER UP
Sara Muchnick Events, Washington, DC
Photographer/Videographer
Washington Talent Agency, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Bradley Images, Baltimore
MEDICAL
Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Roger Friedman, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Dr. Gregory Dick, Rockville
Dentist
TIE – Dr. Scott Gritz, Gaithersburg
Dr. David Schlactus, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Dr. Steven Janowitz, Rockville
ER/Hospital
Suburban Hospital, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Sibley Hospital, Washington, DC
Gastroenterologist
Dr. Barry Rubin, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Dr. Mark Gloge, Rockville
Mental Health Practitioners
Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), Rockville
RUNNER UP
Tandy Levine, Washington, DC
OB/GYN
Capital Women’s Care, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Women’s Health Specialists, Rockville
Orthodontist
Dr. Frederick Fritz, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Rad Orthodontics, College Park
Orthopedic Practice
OrthoBethesda, Bethesda
301-530-1010
10215 Fernwood Rd, Suite 302
Bethesda, MD 20817
OrthoBethesda.com
RUNNER UP
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Barry Boden, Rockville
Pediatrician
Potomac Pediatrics, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg,
Coleman Pediatrics, Rockville
Pharmacy
Knowles Apothecary, Kensington
RUNNER UP
Allied Pharmacy, Rockville
Urgent Care
Patient First
Multiple locations
patientfirst.com
RUNNER UP
My Right Time
Vet
Falls Road Veterinary Hospital, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Liberty Falls Veterinary Clinic, Potomac
Vision Care
Wink, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Bethesda Vision Care, Bethesda
PERSONAL SERVICES
National Bank
Capital One
RUNNER UP
Wells Fargo
Local Bank
Sandy Spring Bank
RUNNER UP
Chevy Chase Bank
Barber
7 Locks Barber Shop, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Zohra Salon & Zohra Men, Potomac
Car Wash
Flagship Car Wash Center, Rockville and Washington, DC
RUNNER UP
Mr. Wash, Fairfax and Arlington
Dry Cleaners
SK Cleaners, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Parkway Custom Dry Cleaners, Chevy Chase
Financial Planner
Mark Sheinkopf, Prudential Financial
RUNNER UP
Rob Kantor, XML Financial Group
Insurance Agency
Edward Hutman, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Insurance and Investments, Inc., Rockville
Law Firm
Shulman Rogers
12505 Park Potomac Ave., 6th Floor
Potomac, MD 20854
301-230-5200
shulmanrogers.com
RUNNER UP
West and Finegold, Bethesda
Mani/Pedi
TIE – Cindy’s Nails & Waxing, Rockville
Sandy Nails, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Totally Polished, Potomac
Massage
Progressions, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Ohana Wellness, Bethesda
Pet Groomer
Life of Riley, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Affectionate Pet Care, Fairfax
Real Estate Agency
Barbara Ciment, Kemp Mill, Silver Spring
RUNNER UP
Jane Fairweather, Long and Foster Bethesda
Salon
Zohra Salon & Zohra Men, Potomac
RUNNER UP
New Wave Salon, Rockville
Spa
Lifetime
RUNNER UP
Aurelia Salon/Spa, Gaithersburg
Waxing
Organic Sugaring Center, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Monique’s Esthetique, Rockville
RETAIL
Boutique
My Best Friend’s Closet, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Occasions, Potomac
Car Dealership
Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Lexus of Rockville
Eyewear
Wink, Potomac
RUNNER UP
Voorthius Opticians, Bethesda
Furniture/Mattress Store
Belfort Furniture, Dulles
RUNNER UP
Sheffield Furniture, Rockville
Jeweler
TIE – Mervis Diamond Importers,
Rockville
Boone & Sons, Chevy Chase
RUNNER UP
Kaufmann Jewelers, Potomac
Musical Instrument Store
Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center, Wheaton
RUNNER UP
Foxes Music Co., Falls Church
Shopping Mall
Westfield Montgomery, Bethesda
RUNNER UP
Tyson’s Corner Center, Vienna
SENIORS
55+ Community
Leisure World, Silver Spring
RUNNER UP
Charles E. Smith Life Communities
6121 Montrose Rd
Rockville, MD 20852
301-770-8448
smithlifecommunities.org
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care
Cohen-Rosen Memory House
(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville
RUNNER UP
Brook Grove Retirement Village, Sandy Spring
Assisted Living
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Brooke Grove Retirement Village, Sandy Spring
Homecare Services
Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), Rockville
RUNNER UP
TIE – SmithLife Homecare
6101 Montrose Rd, Ste. 203
Rockville, MD 20852
301-816-5020
smithlifehomecare.com
Family & Nursing Care, Silver Spring
Hospice Care
Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Montgomery Hospice, Rockville
Independent Living
Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Brooke Grove Retirement Village,
Sandy Spring
Senior Center
Rockville Senior Center, Rockville
RUNNER UP
Holiday Park Senior Center, Silver Spring