For the third year, Washington Jewish Week has polled the greater Jewish community about its favorite things. And you told us — best bagels, best coffee, best day school, best overnight camp — even best Shabbat Kiddush and mikvah.

And now, after tallying all the votes, this year’s results are here.

From the best financial planner to the best place to Israeli dance, read on to discover the Best of Jewish Washington

Summer Programs

Day Camp

Ramah Day Camp of Greater DC

RUNNER UP

Bender JCC of Greater Washington

6125 Montrose Rd.

Rockville, MD 20852

301-881-0100

benderjccgw.org

Overnight Camp

Capital Camps, Waynesboro, Pa.

RUNNER UP

Camp Ramah, Palmer, Mass.

Special Needs Camp

Camp JCC at Bender JCC, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Capital Camps

College

Fraternity

Alpha Epsilon Pi

RUNNER UP

Zeta Beta Tau

Hillel

University of Maryland, College Park

RUNNER UP

George Mason University, Fairfax

MD/DC/VA Metro AreavCollege/University

University of Maryland, College Park

RUNNER UP

TIE – Montgomery College, Rockville

George Washington University, Washington, DC

Sorority

Alpha Epsilon Phi

RUNNER UP

Sigma Delta Tau

COMMUNITY RECREATION

Art Gallery/Museum

National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC

RUNNER UP

United States Holocaust Memorial

Museum, Washington, DC

Children’s/Teen Programming

BBYO

RUNNER UP

USY

Community Event

Jewish Heritage Day at Nationals Park

RUNNER UP

Montgomery County Fair

Family-Friendly Activity

National Zoo

RUNNER UP

Bethesda Market (Sunday morning), Bethesda

Fitness Center

Bender JCC, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Pozez JCC (JCCNV), Annandale/ Fairfax

Nonprofit Organization

Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

RUNNER UP

A Wider Circle

Parks/Hiking Trails

Brookside Gardens, Wheaton

RUNNER UP

Billy Goat Trail, Great Falls

Performing Arts Venue/Organization

John F. Kennedy Center for the

Performing Arts, Washington, DC

RUNNER UP

Strathmore, Rockville

Playground

Cabin John Regional Park, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Hadley’s Park, Rockville/Potomac

Senior Programming

Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

RUNNER UP

Bender JCC, Rockville

Special Needs Programming

Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (JFGH)

Young Adult Programming

the Den Collective

thedencollective.org

RUNNER UP

Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

EDUCATION

After Care Program

Bender JCC, Rockville

RUNNER UP

MoED

Preschool

Cong. B’nai Tzedek Greenzaid Preschool

10621 S. Glen Road

Potomac, MD 20854

301-299-1149 x329

bnaitzedek.org

Director: Jane Greenblatt

[email protected]

Recently awarded WJW Best Preschool, The Greenzaid Early Childhood Center is an extraordinary community of children, parents, teachers and staff who collaborate to cultivate your child’s love of learning. Our play-based curriculum is inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy and customized for the needs of every child. We recognize the opportunity to shape your child’s early education and nurture their physical, cognitive, social and emotional growth while making connections to Jewish values and traditions.

RUNNER UP

B’nai Israel Schilit Nursery School, Rockville

Private School

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School, Washington, DC

Public School

Wootton High School, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Winston Churchill High School, Potomac

Hebrew School

Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Beth El Religious School, Bethesda

Special Needs School

The Lab School of Washington

RUNNER UP

TIE – Sulam School, Rockville

Ivymount School, Rockville

FOOD

Bagels

Bethesda Bagels, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Goldberg’s New York Bagels, Rockville, Silver Spring & Potomac

Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Great Harvest Bread Company, Rockville

Bar

Clyde’s Tower Oaks, Rockville

RUNNER UP

CharBar, Washington, DC

Salad Bar

Chart House, Alexandria

RUNNER UP

Dawson’s Market, Rockville

225 N. Washington Street

Rockville, MD 20850

240-428-1386

shopdawsonsmarket.com

Brunch

Founding Farmers, Potomac

RUNNER UP

TIE – Parkway Deli, Silver Spring

Silver Diner, Rockville

Coffee

Quartermaine, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Java Nation, Kensington and North Bethesda

Diner

Silver Diner, Rockville and Merrifield

RUNNER UP

Brooklyn’s Deli, Potomac

Grocery

Trader Joe’s

RUNNER UP

Wegmans

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Sprinkles, Potomac

Jewish Style Deli

Attman’s Potomac Deli

12505 Park Potomac Ave.

Potomac, MD 20854

301-765-3354

attmansdeli.com

RUNNER UP

Parkway Deli & Restaurant,

Silver Spring

Kosher Bakery

Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Kosher Pastry Oven, Kemp Mill

Kosher Grocery

Moti’s Market, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Shalom Kosher, Kemp Mill

Liquor Store

Total Wine & More

RUNNER UP

Calvert Woodley, Washington, DC

Pizza

Potomac Pizza, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Gregorio’s Trattoria

Restaurant

Gregorio’s, Potomac

7745 Tuckerman Lane, Potomac, MD

301-296-6168

4611-A Sangamore Rd., Bethesda, MD

1428 N. Point Village Ctr., Reston, VA

703-689-4894

RUNNER UP

Al Ha’esh, Rockville

HOME SERVICES

Electrician

Silco, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Homewood Electric, Silver Spring

Flooring

Carpet and Vacuum Expo, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Floor Max

HVAC

Gaithersburg Air Conditioning (GAC)

RUNNER UP

Eli’s Heating, Rockville

Interior Design

Danziger Design Group, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Lee G Designs

Landscaper

Allentuck Landscaping

Clarksburg, MD

301-515-1900

allentucklandscaping.com

RUNNER UP

TIE – Roots (Jeff Snyder)

A and W

Pest Control

Brody Brothers, Baltimore/Rockville

RUNNER UP

Pest Now MD and VA locations

Plumber

Jimmy Gusky, Rockville and Washington, DC

RUNNER UP

Michael & Son, Alexandria

Roofing/Siding/Decks

Central Roofing, Rockville

RUNNER UP

DSI Contractors of Maryland, Potomac

Windows

Anderson, Fairfax

RUNNER UP

Thompson Creek, Annapolis

LIFECYCLE/RELIGIOUS NON-COMMERCIAL

Alternative Shabbat Service

Programming

B’nai Israel Congregation

6301 Montrose Rd

Rockville, MD 20852

301-881-6550

bnaiisraelcong.org

RUNNER UP

Sixth & I Synagogue, Washington, DC

Chabad

Chabad of Northern Virginia, Fairfax

RUNNER UP

Chabad of Potomac, Potomac

Family-Friendly Shabbat Service

Congregation B’nai Tzedek

10621 South Glen Rd

Potomac, MD 20854

(301) 299-0225

bnaitzedek.org

Conservative community in Potomac, MD. With innovation and creativity we blend tradition and modernity in ways that make Jewish values relevant and meaningful to members of all ages. During these challenging times, we are even more committed to keeping our community connected through virtual programming and uplifting services. CBT was recently named Best of Jewish Washington in five categories, including preschool and religious school.

RUNNER UP

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

Special Needs Shabbat Service

Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Temple Rodef Shalom, Falls Church

Best Group for Millennials

The Den Collective

RUNNER UP

Sixth & I, Washington, DC

Best LGBTQ Group

Edlavitch DCJCC

RUNNER UP

Capital Kvellers

Best Kiddush

Congregation B’nai Tzedek, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Beth El of Montgomery County

8215 Old Georgetown Road

Bethesda, MD 20814-1451

301-652-2606

bethelmc.org

Best Continuing Education Program

B’nai Israel Congregation, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies, Bethesda

Best Place to Israeli Dance

Ohr Kodesh Congregation, Chevy Chase

RUNNER UP

TIE – Pozez JCCNV, Fairfax

Edlavitch DCJCC

Best Mikvah

Adas Israel Congregation, Washington, DC

RUNNER UP

Kemp Mill Synagogue, Silver Spring

Caterer

Attman’s Potomac Deli, Potomac

12505 Park Potomac Ave.

Potomac, MD 20854

301-765-3354

attmansdeli.com

RUNNER UP

Catering by Seasons, College Park

Event Venues

VisArts Center, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Woodmont Country Club, Rockville

Judaica Shop

B’nai Israel Judaica Shop, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Israeli Accents, Rockville

Party Entertainment (i.e., DJ, Band, Photo booth)

Talk of the Town Entertainment, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Washington Talent Agency, Rockville

Party Planner

Save the Date Events, LLC,

(Cara Weiss and Team), Potomac

RUNNER UP

Sara Muchnick Events, Washington, DC

Photographer/Videographer

Washington Talent Agency, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Bradley Images, Baltimore

MEDICAL

Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Roger Friedman, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Dr. Gregory Dick, Rockville

Dentist

TIE – Dr. Scott Gritz, Gaithersburg

Dr. David Schlactus, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Dr. Steven Janowitz, Rockville

ER/Hospital

Suburban Hospital, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Sibley Hospital, Washington, DC

Gastroenterologist

Dr. Barry Rubin, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Dr. Mark Gloge, Rockville

Mental Health Practitioners

Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), Rockville

RUNNER UP

Tandy Levine, Washington, DC

OB/GYN

Capital Women’s Care, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Women’s Health Specialists, Rockville

Orthodontist

Dr. Frederick Fritz, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Rad Orthodontics, College Park

Orthopedic Practice

OrthoBethesda, Bethesda

301-530-1010

10215 Fernwood Rd, Suite 302

Bethesda, MD 20817

OrthoBethesda.com

RUNNER UP

Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Barry Boden, Rockville

Pediatrician

Potomac Pediatrics, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg,

Coleman Pediatrics, Rockville

Pharmacy

Knowles Apothecary, Kensington

RUNNER UP

Allied Pharmacy, Rockville

Urgent Care

Patient First

Multiple locations

patientfirst.com

RUNNER UP

My Right Time

Vet

Falls Road Veterinary Hospital, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Liberty Falls Veterinary Clinic, Potomac

Vision Care

Wink, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Bethesda Vision Care, Bethesda

PERSONAL SERVICES

National Bank

Capital One

RUNNER UP

Wells Fargo

Local Bank

Sandy Spring Bank

RUNNER UP

Chevy Chase Bank

Barber

7 Locks Barber Shop, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Zohra Salon & Zohra Men, Potomac

Car Wash

Flagship Car Wash Center, Rockville and Washington, DC

RUNNER UP

Mr. Wash, Fairfax and Arlington

Dry Cleaners

SK Cleaners, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Parkway Custom Dry Cleaners, Chevy Chase

Financial Planner

Mark Sheinkopf, Prudential Financial

RUNNER UP

Rob Kantor, XML Financial Group

Insurance Agency

Edward Hutman, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Insurance and Investments, Inc., Rockville

Law Firm

Shulman Rogers

12505 Park Potomac Ave., 6th Floor

Potomac, MD 20854

301-230-5200

shulmanrogers.com

RUNNER UP

West and Finegold, Bethesda

Mani/Pedi

TIE – Cindy’s Nails & Waxing, Rockville

Sandy Nails, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Totally Polished, Potomac

Massage

Progressions, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Ohana Wellness, Bethesda

Pet Groomer

Life of Riley, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Affectionate Pet Care, Fairfax

Real Estate Agency

Barbara Ciment, Kemp Mill, Silver Spring

RUNNER UP

Jane Fairweather, Long and Foster Bethesda

Salon

Zohra Salon & Zohra Men, Potomac

RUNNER UP

New Wave Salon, Rockville

Spa

Lifetime

RUNNER UP

Aurelia Salon/Spa, Gaithersburg

Waxing

Organic Sugaring Center, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Monique’s Esthetique, Rockville

RETAIL

Boutique

My Best Friend’s Closet, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Occasions, Potomac

Car Dealership

Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Lexus of Rockville

Eyewear

Wink, Potomac

RUNNER UP

Voorthius Opticians, Bethesda

Furniture/Mattress Store

Belfort Furniture, Dulles

RUNNER UP

Sheffield Furniture, Rockville

Jeweler

TIE – Mervis Diamond Importers,

Rockville

Boone & Sons, Chevy Chase

RUNNER UP

Kaufmann Jewelers, Potomac

Musical Instrument Store

Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center, Wheaton

RUNNER UP

Foxes Music Co., Falls Church

Shopping Mall

Westfield Montgomery, Bethesda

RUNNER UP

Tyson’s Corner Center, Vienna

SENIORS

55+ Community

Leisure World, Silver Spring

RUNNER UP

Charles E. Smith Life Communities

6121 Montrose Rd

Rockville, MD 20852

301-770-8448

smithlifecommunities.org

Alzheimer’s/Dementia Care

Cohen-Rosen Memory House

(Charles E. Smith Life Communities), Rockville

RUNNER UP

Brook Grove Retirement Village, Sandy Spring

Assisted Living

Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Brooke Grove Retirement Village, Sandy Spring

Homecare Services

Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), Rockville

RUNNER UP

TIE – SmithLife Homecare

6101 Montrose Rd, Ste. 203

Rockville, MD 20852

301-816-5020

smithlifehomecare.com

Family & Nursing Care, Silver Spring

Hospice Care

Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) Hospice, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Montgomery Hospice, Rockville

Independent Living

Charles E. Smith Life Communities, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Brooke Grove Retirement Village,

Sandy Spring

Senior Center

Rockville Senior Center, Rockville

RUNNER UP

Holiday Park Senior Center, Silver Spring