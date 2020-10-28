Carol Ruffner Korotkin, passed away on Oct. 22. She was 81. Carol was born in Washington to Anne and Robert Ruffner. After living most of her life in the Washington area, Carol moved to Connecticut two years ago to be with her sister and best friend. She is survived by her children; Rabbi Audrey Korotkin, Debra Elefant, Joel Korotkin, Sharon Lee, Susie Rehr and David Korotkin; as well as eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur. Donations can be sent to Special Strides, 118 Federal Road, Monroe, NJ 08831.