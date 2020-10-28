David Harrison, passed away on Oct. 10. He was 88. Growing up in Bryn Mawr, Pa., David graduated from Haverford and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. He then attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School. David served as a proud member of the Army before being admitted to the D.C. Bar in 1960. Spending 60 years in private practice, David was decorated by the Italian and Brazilian governments. He is survived by his son, H. Jason (Dana) Harrison; his three grandchildren, Hope, Eli and Ben; and his sister, Sybil (Marvin) Asnis of Merion Station, Pa.