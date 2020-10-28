Adele Buckhantz, of Rockville, died Oct. 18. She was 92. Raised in Arlington and educated at George Washington University, Adele was an integral part of the family business, Town and Country Developers, where she led the design and decoration of different real estate projects. She also created Dell and Daughters, a separate building venture. Outside of her negotiating skills, Adele was a fine antique collector and founded Del’s Antiques.

Adele is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Richard, and her sister, Geraldine. She is survived by her children, Terri (Tom) Powell, Nancy (Gary) Kolker and Steven (Shelley) Buckhantz; grandchildren, Kim, Michael (Angela), Stacey and Brian Powell and Thomas, Courtney and Kelly Kolker; and great-grandchild, Keaton. Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.