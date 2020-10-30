VIDEO: ‘Poet lariat’ Cliff Fishman’s one-man slam

How do you rouse congregants to attend morning minyan? Retired law professor Cliff Fishman of Rockville does it through rhyme. Watch him recite two poems he wrote to encourage fellow congregants at Tikvat Israel Congregation.
